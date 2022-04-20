secret service

US Secret Service officers shoot 'intruder' at Peruvian ambassador's residence: Feds

The Secret Service has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences

Authorities respond to an incident at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. (WJLA)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

RELATED: Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head after encounter with police, family attorneys say

The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home "following a confrontation." Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The extent of the person's injuries was also not known. The Secret Service said no officers were injured. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.police involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldsecret service
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SECRET SERVICE
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
Fmr. agent from Delco who helped thwart intruder starts K9 nonprofit
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
TOP STORIES
Teens face charges after participating in 'Orbeez Challenge' on TikTok
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
Philly broadcasting legend Sid Mark passes away at 88
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
Baby's fist bump is heartwarming highlight at NBA playoff game
Man burned in 3-alarm South Jersey apartment fire
Show More
Middle school custodian accused of sexual abuse of students
'The Goldbergs' renewed for Season 10
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
More TOP STORIES News