Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills during holiday season

These bogus $100 bills look so real, it's downright scary. A 7-Eleven in South Philadelphia has already been hit so hard, the merchant says it's like the 'Grinch who stole Christmas' passing these bogus bills out like candy to pay for goods.
"These bills look so good, it's even better than the real ones," said South Philadelphia 7-Eleven store owner Vincent Emmanuel.
Emmanuel found out the hard way. Over the last few days, his store got burned by schemers who used several thousand dollars of these fake bills to buy pre-paid Visa and Mastercards.
"And the clerk behind the counter is always busy. By the time the person realizes that it's a fake bill, the person is out the door," said Emmanuel.
And he is not alone. Authorities report that a number of businesses have been hit by these bogus $100 bills and other counterfeit money as well. And by the way, the counterfeiters have figured out how to avoid detection by those marker pens that show whether a bill is fake or not.
"Sometimes they bleach the $1 bill and they print 5 or 20 dollars on top of that and when you use the pen, it doesn't work, it shows that its good currency," said Emmanuel.
But the makers of this latest edition of fake $100 bills may be using an all-new technology, perhaps 3D printers.
"You gotta check that $100 bill, check that $50 bill, check that $20 bill because this is the holiday season, you can't do nothing but be extra careful," Emmanuel said.
The Secret Service estimates roughly $50,000 in counterfeit money is passed weekly through the Philadelphia region.
If there is any question as to whether the currency you have is genuine, contact your bank or local Secret Service office.
The Secret Service shares these tips to help your spot find cash.