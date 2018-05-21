Security camera captures robbery in Port Richmond

Security camera catches Port Richmond robbery: As seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 21, 2018 (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen who terrorized a young woman during a robbery in Port Richmond.

A home security camera caught the hooded robbers running up behind the 31 year old along the 3300 block of Agate Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The men immediately pushed the victim up against a wall and demanded her keys and purse, which contained her a number of items including an iPhone X and a prescription pad.

The gunmen were last seen running down Ontario Street.

If you have any infrormation on the robbery you are asked to call East Detectives.

