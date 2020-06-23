Security guard shot by accident in West Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a security guard was accidentally shot in the city's West Kensington section early Tuesday.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Lehigh Avenue near Phillips Street.Police said two security guards were in a minivan when one of the guard's gun discharged, striking the other in the back.The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police said they believe the shooting was accidental.No charges are expected to be filed.