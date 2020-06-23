Security guard shot by accident in West Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a security guard was accidentally shot in the city's West Kensington section early Tuesday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Lehigh Avenue near Phillips Street.

Police said two security guards were in a mini van when one of the guard's gun discharged, striking the other in the back.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shooting was accidental.

No charges are expected to be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)north philadelphiaaccidental shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
Data shows gun violence surging in Philadelphia
Philadelphia couple with newborn stranded due to pandemic
AccuWeather: Hotter, Still Humid Today
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
England stabbing attack victim ID'd as Philly native
Man scales NJ Skyscraper ride to protest personal issue with PD
Show More
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Two 15-year-olds shot in North Philadelphia: Police
Some uncertainty as Philly gets ready to enter green phase
OC cancels 4th of July fireworks; Wildwood show still on
Philly business offers fun pop-up concept: comfort food and cans of beer
More TOP STORIES News