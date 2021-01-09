Politics

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump 'committed impeachable offenses'

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

WASHINGTON, DC -- Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" after the violent siege on the Capitol this week by a pro-Trump mob.

"I have to say I do think the president's behavior this week does disqualify him from serving," Toomey said on Fox News.

"I don't know what they are going to send over," he said of the House effort to draw up an article of impeachment. "And one of the things I am concerned about frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something. I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don't know what's going to land on the Senate floor, if anything," he added.

The Republican senator voted against the objections to counting the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania this week.

While the senator did not explicitly call for Trump's removal from office, Toomey's comments come amid increased calls by Republicans to hold the president accountable for Wednesday's riot. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., have both called for Trump to vacate the presidency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonus capitolpolitics
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Lottery fever: More than $1 billion up for grabs this week
16-year-old boy shot, listed in critical condition: Police
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Philadelphia Fire Academy cadet to become third-generation firefighter
Shooting investigation shut down I-95 SB for hours in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
Denver tops short-handed 76ers hit with virus, injuries
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
AccuWeather: Quiet pattern continues
More TOP STORIES News