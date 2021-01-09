GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump 'committed impeachable offenses'

WASHINGTON, DC -- Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" after the violent siege on the Capitol this week by a pro-Trump mob."I have to say I do think the president's behavior this week does disqualify him from serving," Toomey said on Fox News."I don't know what they are going to send over," he said of the House effort to draw up an article of impeachment. "And one of the things I am concerned about frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something. I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don't know what's going to land on the Senate floor, if anything," he added.The Republican senator voted against the objections to counting the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania this week.While the senator did not explicitly call for Trump's removal from office, Toomey's comments come amid increased calls by Republicans to hold the president accountable for Wednesday's riot. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., have both called for Trump to vacate the presidency.