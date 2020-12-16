Send us your photos and videos of the snow!

Do you have video or photos from the winter storm that you want to share with 6abc?

It's easy!

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Please fill out the form below:

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow arriving today, heavy snow & high winds Monday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
2 Bucks Co. women charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
Shooting at Germantown gas station leaves 2 critically injured
Philadelphia acting deputy health commissioner resigns
Show More
US pauses plan to give COVID vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Getting answers on Phila. wage tax refunds
Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storms
More TOP STORIES News