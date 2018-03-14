Sentence, convictions upheld in Montgomery County church shooting

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A state appeals court has refused to throw out the 10- to 20-year jail term imposed on a man who shot and killed another churchgoer during a Sunday service in a Philadelphia suburb.

PennLive.com reports that the Superior Court panel also Tuesday upheld the voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment convictions of 47-year-old Mark Storms of Lansdale.

Authorities said 27-year-old Robert Braxton III became disruptive in Keystone Fellowship Church in North Wales in April 2016. Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun.

Authorities said Braxton punched Storms, who shot Braxton twice before about 300 worshippers. Storms argued that the shooting was self-defense.

Judge Carolyn Nichols agreed with jurors and a county judge, saying Storms "escalated the situation by interjecting himself and brandishing his weapon."

___

Information from: Pennlive.com

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pa. newsshootingchurch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting at North Wales church
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News