Sentencing scheduled Thursday for Michael White

Sentencing is scheduled on Thursday morning in Center City for 22-year-old Michael White.Last fall, White was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square in 2018.White was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter.White, a bicycle food courier, had come upon a traffic dispute.White testified that Schellenger tried to tackle him, and that he sunk the knife into Schellenger's back in self-defense. White said he later threw the knife onto a roof.The jury viewed cell phone video and agreed that White had acted in self defense.Sean Schellenger's parents have blasted District Attorney Larry Krasner, who had dropped murder charges and pursued the voluntary manslaughter charge instead.The Schellengers plan to take the case to civil court.White's supporters emphasized that the verdict was not a celebration.His family said they feel deep sorrow for the pain the Schellengers are going through.Both families have reported receiving threats in this emotional case.