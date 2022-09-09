SEPTA improvement project will shut down portion of Broad Street in South Philly for over a year

SEPTA says it will be making improvements to the Tasker-Morris Subway Station along the Broad Street Line.

A SEPTA improvement project will shut down one lane of northbound Broad Street between Morris and Tasker streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An upcoming subway station improvement project in South Philadelphia will soon lead to a traffic restriction that will last for a year and a half.

The transportation agency will shut down one lane of northbound Broad Street between Morris and Tasker streets starting Monday, Sept. 12.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent," PennDOT said.

SEPTA plans to keep the lane closed 24/7 through spring 2024.