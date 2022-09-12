SEPTA improvement project will shut down portion of Broad Street in South Philly for over a year

SEPTA plans to keep the lane closed 24/7 through spring 2024.

SEPTA says it will be making improvements to the Tasker-Morris Subway Station along the Broad Street Line.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in South Philadelphia need to be aware of a traffic restriction going into effect that will impact Broad Street for more than a year starting Monday.

The transportation agency will shut down one lane of northbound Broad Street between Morris and Tasker streets starting Sept. 12.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent," PennDOT said.

SEPTA plans to keep the lane closed 24/7 through spring 2024.