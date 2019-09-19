SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Passengers aboard a SEPTA bus have their commute on hold due to their bus being stuck in a road cavity on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 5 p.m. on North 11th Street between Fairmount and Wallace in the Spring Garden section of the city.According to a resident on the block, road work was being done along the block, but no barriers were placed along the street to alert drivers of the road compromise.Officials say at least one person was injured in the incident.