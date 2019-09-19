SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Passengers aboard a SEPTA bus have their commute on hold due to their bus being stuck in a road cavity on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. on North 11th Street between Fairmount and Wallace in the Spring Garden section of the city.

According to a resident on the block, road work was being done along the block, but no barriers were placed along the street to alert drivers of the road compromise.

Officials say at least one person was injured in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
6abc holding N.J. town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
Show More
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
More TOP STORIES News