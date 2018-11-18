SEPTA bus hits pedestrian in West Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA bus strikes pedestrian: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., November 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is in the hospital Sunday night after being struck by a SEPTA bus.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. along the 400 block of Oak Lane.

Officials said a pedestrian walked from between two parked cars and in front of the oncoming bus.

The victim is currently at Einstein Hospital with head injuries. His condition is not known.

This accident happened along SEPTA's Route 70 bus line.

The crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsSEPTApedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Havertown
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Monday
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Men pose as PGW workers, man robbed, beaten in Wissinoming home
2 political groups clash during protests in Old City
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Show More
2 ex-high school players convicted in alleged on-ice attack
Death toll rises to 76 in Northern California fire with winds ahead
Triple shooting leaves one dead in South Philadelphia
Part of Route 129 in Trenton closed due to accident
Man killed in shooting in city's Juniata section
More News