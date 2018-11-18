A man is in the hospital Sunday night after being struck by a SEPTA bus.It happened just before 5:30 p.m. along the 400 block of Oak Lane.Officials said a pedestrian walked from between two parked cars and in front of the oncoming bus.The victim is currently at Einstein Hospital with head injuries. His condition is not known.This accident happened along SEPTA's Route 70 bus line.The crash remains under investigation.------