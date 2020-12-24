SEPTA bus driver not injured when bullet strikes windshield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a close call for a SEPTA bus driver when someone fired a shot right through the windshield.It happened in the city's Frankford neighborhood just after midnight Thursday.The bus was parked in front of Jefferson Frankford Hospital on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue when the shot was fired.Police said the driver was not hit, and was able to activate the emergency signal to call for police.No passengers on the bus were injured.Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area for clues.