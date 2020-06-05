Travel

SEPTA requiring riders to wear masks starting Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA will require all riders to wear a face mask or covering starting Monday to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"To help continue efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, beginning Monday, June 8 everyone riding SEPTA will be required to wear a face mask or covering. #FlattenTheCurve," SEPTA tweeted Friday.



The transit agency has been strongly urging customers to wear face coverings while riding, but it was not a requirement.

In April, SEPTA had issued a policy requiring riders wear masks, but reversed its decision after videos of two separate incidents were posted on social media.

EMBED More News Videos

SEPTA made a change to their mask policy after videos surfaced on social media.



One video showed a man being pulled off a bus by several Philadelphia police officers after the bus driver called 911. A police report stated the rider caused a disturbance on the bus stemming from a disagreement over wearing a face mask.

The second video circulated showed a SEPTA worker telling people on a bus to exit if they didn't have masks. The worker then directed one man, who was wearing a bandanna over his mouth, to get off the bus.

Regular schedules are in effect on most SEPTA bus routes, trolleys, the Norristown High-Speed Line, Market-Frankford and Broad Lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaseptaface maskcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order lifted, Philly area moves to yellow phase
Pa. restaurants open their outside seating as yellow phase begins
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Again
Man serving time for Philly child's murder let freed on bail
Golf pro's mother speaks out after deadly Montco storm
Ocean City police sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court
Show More
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
12-year-old boy injured in possible shark attack
Attorney: Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death followed Chauvin's orders
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Man shot and killed in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News