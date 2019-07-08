Police: SEPTA employee killed while working on train track

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA employee has died after police say he fell and was struck by an oncoming train on Monday.

It happened around 5:44 p.m. on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Police say an employee was working on the track and fell backward onto the track. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transporation Center due to the incident near Erie Station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newssepta
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Police: Boy's hands partially amputated after firework explosion
Sources: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
Police: Philly store owner shot during robbery attempt
Body found at Port Richmond construction site
NYC to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Show More
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Commuters warned about Interstate 295 lane closures
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News