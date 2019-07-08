Police: SEPTA employee killed while working on train track

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA employee has died after police say he fell and was struck by an oncoming train on Monday.It happened around 5:44 p.m. on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.Police say an employee was working on the track and fell backward onto the track. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transporation Center due to the incident near Erie Station.