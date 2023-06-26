WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

SEPTA to receive $80 million in funding to help modernize fleet, support safety upgrades

The $80 million in funding will include an initiative for zero emission buses.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 9:03AM
SEPTA to receive $80 million in funding to help modernize fleet
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA is set to receive a massive federal grant to help modernize its fleet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is set to receive a massive federal grant Monday to help modernize its fleet.

The $80 million in funding will include an initiative for zero emission buses.

The money will also be used towards safety and power upgrades to six SEPTA bus districts.

SEPTA and government officials will outline the improvements at an afternoon press conference hosted by the Federal Transit Authority.

They will also discuss the importance of SEPTA to the community following the I-95 collapse in Tacony.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW