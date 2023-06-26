SEPTA to receive $80 million in funding to help modernize fleet, support safety upgrades

SEPTA is set to receive a massive federal grant to help modernize its fleet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is set to receive a massive federal grant Monday to help modernize its fleet.

The $80 million in funding will include an initiative for zero emission buses.

The money will also be used towards safety and power upgrades to six SEPTA bus districts.

SEPTA and government officials will outline the improvements at an afternoon press conference hosted by the Federal Transit Authority.

They will also discuss the importance of SEPTA to the community following the I-95 collapse in Tacony.