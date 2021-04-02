SEPTA no longer accepting paper tickets, Regional Rail customers must use Key Card

The transit agency has stopped accepting them starting Friday.
Riders should use Key Cards instead.
SEE ALSO: SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card
"Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, prepaid paper tickets will no longer be accepted for fare payment on board trains or at the Center City Station farelines," SEPTA says.
SEPTA announced back in October it would begin phasing out paper tickets, as it launched its Key Card Travel Wallet for Regional Rails in July.
Customers with paper tickets can return them for a refund.
More details can be found at SEPTA.org/key.
SEE ALSO: SEPTA moving forward with Key rollout on Regional Rail