SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA officials said one person is dead after being struck by a train on the Market-Frankford line.
It happened just after 7 p.m. in the tunnel near 30th Street Station.
Officials said the victim was in the tunnel between 15th Street and 30th Street Station when they were struck by a westbound train.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
SEPTA says to expect delays in service.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps