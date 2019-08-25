SEPTA police officer credited with foiling attempted burglary of check cashing store in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA police officer is credited with foiling an attempted burglary in the city's Frankford section early Sunday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Pratt Street.

Police said the officer noticed two men on the roof of a check-cashing business.

The SEPTA police officer contacted officers from the 15th district and a perimeter was established around the building to prevent the men from exiting the roof, police said.

A fire truck and police helicopter were also called to the scene.

SEPTA officers climbed the roof and encountered a man with a backpack on the roof. Police said the man refused to come down from the roof, and began running from roof to roof but eventually he was caught and taken into custody.

Police said tools were recovered on the roof of the check-cashing place where the man was attempting to gain access.

In addition, police said they recovered a stolen car in the 1500 block of Pratt Street, a black Ford Fusion.

Police said as they were taking the man they caught on the roof into custody, a second man walked up and got into the stolen Ford Fusion. Officers moved in and took that man into custody as well.

According to police officers did not find a second individual on the roof and investigators are working to determine if the man who got into the black Ford Fusion was involved with the burglary attempt.

Both men were taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsburglaryarrestseptaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
Crash closes portion of Northeast Extension
Ex-fraternity house manager sentenced to 2 years' probation
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Show More
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Rocks thrown at SEPTA bus windows in SW Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News