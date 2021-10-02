Police ID suspect wanted in SEPTA assault on pregnant woman in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a knife-point assault of a pregnant woman on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line.A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old David Dash by the SEPTA Transit Police Department. Dash faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.The Philadelphia resident is accused of approaching the 20-year-old pregnant victim from behind and putting a knife to her throat as she waited at a fare kiosk.Dash fled the scene after the female victim broke free.She was treated for a laceration to the neck.Anyone with information about Dash whereabouts is asked to contact the SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.