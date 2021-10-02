woman assaulted

Police ID suspect wanted in SEPTA assault on pregnant woman in South Philadelphia

A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old David Dash by the SEPTA Transit Police Department.
By

26-year-old David Dash of Philadelphia, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a knife-point assault of a pregnant woman on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line.

A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old David Dash by the SEPTA Transit Police Department. Dash faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

The Philadelphia resident is accused of approaching the 20-year-old pregnant victim from behind and putting a knife to her throat as she waited at a fare kiosk.

Dash fled the scene after the female victim broke free.

She was treated for a laceration to the neck.

Anyone with information about Dash whereabouts is asked to contact the SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaseptaassaultattackwoman attackedwoman assaultedinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN ASSAULTED
Video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Elderly woman punched in head in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Police: At least 8 shots fired near high school football in NJ
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a South Philly Wawa
Pacific Airshow 2021: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform
Police: suspect facing several charges for Logan shooting
Commissioner of top US women's soccer league resigns amid scandal
Deadly stabbing in the city's Queen Village section
Show More
Man hit by an SUV in Minquadale, Delaware
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers withhold $8.25M owed to Ben Simmons ami...
More TOP STORIES News