Police ID suspect wanted in SEPTA assault on pregnant woman in South Philadelphia

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line.
A warrant has been issued for 26-year-old David Dash by the SEPTA Transit Police Department. Dash faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.
The Philadelphia resident is accused of approaching the 20-year-old pregnant victim from behind and putting a knife to her throat as she waited at a fare kiosk.
Dash fled the scene after the female victim broke free.
She was treated for a laceration to the neck.
Anyone with information about Dash whereabouts is asked to contact the SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.