PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while standing on a SEPTA trolley platform Wednesday morning.
It happened underground at the station at 13th and Market streets around 4:45 a.m.
The victim was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by police. There is no word on his condition.
Witnesses told police they saw the gunman running away.
Philadelphia police and SEPTA police are investigating.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Man shot while standing on SEPTA trolley platform at 13th and Market streets in Center City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News