Suspect in shooting of SEPTA guide taken into custody

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 10:57AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted in the shooting of a SEPTA safety guide is now in custody.

The shooting happened last month on the Market-Frankford Line after an argument between the guide and the man who was a rider on the train.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

When they arrived, they found that the shooting suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

Within the hour, SWAT officers were able to get the suspect to surrender.

Police say he was the gunman who shot a safety guide contracted by SEPTA on the Market-Frankford Line back on June 15.

The 27-year-old safety guide was shot once in the leg, according to officials.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

