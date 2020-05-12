Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The District Attorney's Office has charged a security guard with shooting three teens while riding on a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia last month.According to authorities, Brandon Ferguson, 24, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.Investigators said the three teenagers were in a physical altercation with Ferguson while riding on the Route 58 SEPTA bus around 1 a.m. on April 16.According to investigators, the three teens approached Ferguson, who was sitting in the back of the bus. For some reason, they got into a physical altercation, and during that time police said the man ended up shooting each of the teens.The three teens were taken to area hospitals.Ferguson had a concealed carry permit and showed officers those credentials at the time of the shooting.He is now required to hand over his guns as a condition of his bond, authorities said.A woman was also injured in the incident, according to the district attorney's office.