Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The District Attorney's Office has charged a security guard with shooting three teens while riding on a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia last month.
According to authorities, Brandon Ferguson, 24, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Investigators said the three teenagers were in a physical altercation with Ferguson while riding on the Route 58 SEPTA bus around 1 a.m. on April 16.
According to investigators, the three teens approached Ferguson, who was sitting in the back of the bus. For some reason, they got into a physical altercation, and during that time police said the man ended up shooting each of the teens.
The three teens were taken to area hospitals.
Ferguson had a concealed carry permit and showed officers those credentials at the time of the shooting.
He is now required to hand over his guns as a condition of his bond, authorities said.
A woman was also injured in the incident, according to the district attorney's office.
