Police investigate stabbing at SEPTA station in Kensington

One person was stabbed at a SEPTA station in Kensington, police say.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a report of a stabbing at a SEPTA station in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on a platform at the Allegheny Station at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

The investigation caused trains to bypass the station in both directions during the morning rush hour.

There is no word on a suspect.

