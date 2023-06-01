WATCH LIVE

Police investigate stabbing at SEPTA station in Kensington

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Thursday, June 1, 2023 2:22PM
One person was stabbed at a SEPTA station in Kensington, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a report of a stabbing at a SEPTA station in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on a platform at the Allegheny Station at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The investigation caused trains to bypass the station in both directions during the morning rush hour.

There is no word on a suspect.

