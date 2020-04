SEPTA workers job action could disrupt service on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is advising riders that there could be significant disruptions on Thursday due to a job action led by TWU Local 234. In a video released by Transport Workers Union Local 234, leader Willie Brown is demanding change for members."As of Thursday, the 23rd, if SEPTA does not meet our demands we will take a job action," he said.At this time, SEPTA says its not clear on the details of this potential work stoppage, however, at minimum, it would likely force the suspension of bus service within the City of Philadelphia.SEPTA is looking at all possible options for maintaining some core services, such as limited operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines. Details will be announced as soon as possible, SEPTA says.A union spokesperson stressed this is not a threat to strike, but rather workers feel the transit agency is not being transparent about COVID-19 safety measures.SEPTA has already put partitions between bus drivers and ordered riders to enter through the back door. Plus, they are asking riders to follow state guidelines to wear masks, however, they can't enforce that. Officials say they have already provided masks and gloves.SEPTA released this statement ahead of the planned job action: