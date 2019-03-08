SEPTA

SEPTA subway station stabbing suspect identified

Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on March 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing on a Center City Broad Street line concourse.

Police said Charles Dallas D Green, 50, was arrested at a homeless shelter located at 1600 JFK Boulevard Thursday, shortly after the incident occurred on Thursday.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old man was stabbed at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at South Broad and Spruce streets. He died a short time later at Hahnemann University Hospital.

The incident occurred amid a strike by SEPTA's Transit Police union. A total of 178 transit officers who patrol SEPTA stations walked off the job Wednesday after a stalemate with the transit company.

The transit officers' union says the system is undoubtedly less safe without their officers on patrol. SEPTA said it wants customers to know they are safe to ride.

Green faces charges of murder, robbery and possession of an instrument of crime.
