SEPTA Regional Rail train catches fire at Glenside station

SEPTA train fire at Glenside Station: As seen on Action News at 4 p.m., August 29, 2018

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials are on the scene of a train fire at the Glenside train station.

The incident occurred at the station on the unit block of Glenside Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as thick, black smoke billowed out of a train stopped at the station.

Chopper 6 over SEPTA train fire in Glenside, Pa. on August, 29, 2018



Officials said one car of the train caught fire and there were no passengers on that particular car at the time of the fire.

It is unclear if passengers were on the other cars of the train.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

In the interim SEPTA is warning passengers of delays in the area.


SEPTA advises passengers to check its website for alternate travel options.

Chopper 6 over SEPTA train fire in Glenside, Pa. on August 29, 2018.



