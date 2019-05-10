SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a SEPTA train female conductor was shot on the Chestnut Hill West Line Friday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Emlen Street in West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.According to police, the conductor was on the platform when she was shot at the Carpenter Lane Station.They say two teens refused to pay fare and then an argument occurred. And that's when one of the teens shot the woman in her hip.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Police say the shooter fled the scene.The Chestnut Hill West Line has been suspended. Customers can use the Chestnut Hill East Line.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.