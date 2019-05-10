SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought

EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA conductor shot in West Mount Airy. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a SEPTA train female conductor was shot on the Chestnut Hill West Line Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Emlen Street in West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

According to police, the conductor was on the platform when she was shot at the Carpenter Lane Station.

They say two teens refused to pay fare and then an argument occurred. And that's when one of the teens shot the woman in her hip.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the shooter fled the scene.

The Chestnut Hill West Line has been suspended. Customers can use the Chestnut Hill East Line.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northwest philadelphiaseptashootingtrains
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in plastic storage bin inside Frankford home
Anti-abortion rally outside Planned Parenthood after Sims' video
Texas Police Department makes dying girl's police dreams come true
Police investigating man's death in Langhorne
Clementon Elementary School evacuated after threat
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Show More
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
More TOP STORIES News