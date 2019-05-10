SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5294650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 video: Train conductor shot in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a SEPTA train conductor was shot on the Chestnut Hill West Line on Friday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Emlen Street in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.According to police, the 57-year-old male conductor was shot on the platform at the Carpenter Lane Station.Police say they have conflicting reports.They are working to determine if two teens were refusing to pay the fare or trying to hold up the conductor when an argument occurred.One witness told police, she heard one of the guys say, "give me all you got."And shortly after that's when one of the teens shot the conductor in the hip.The conductor was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.Police say the shooter fled the scene.Service has resumed on SEPTA's Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line, however, trains are bypassing the Carpenter Lane Station.The first outbound train will be train 839.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.