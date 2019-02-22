Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they believe to be connected to at least eight sexual assault incidents in South Philly dating back to last December.Police say the incidents involve sex assaults and attempted sexual assaults. Sometimes the suspect carries a knife and points it at the victims. Other times he robs them.Investigators say he's become increasingly more aggressive as time goes on.Police say the suspect rides around South Philadelphia on a bicycle. The first incident happened on December 20, 2018, on the 700 block of South Street. The most recent of the eight incidents happened Friday morning on the 1900 block of Bancroft Street where he allegedly raped a woman who was opening up a restaurant at 5:30 a.m."I actually saw him on the camera it looked like he was stalking the girl because as he like, he like rode by, watch and he watch where she went and followed her-- that was pretty scary," said Bianca Beck.Beck's home caught the suspect wanted for raping a woman at 5:30 Friday morning."It's definitely really scary to know that, he's around here," she said."It's very alarming for us. The pattern continued even though we had media out there, surveillance photos out there, he didn't stop one bit. He does appear to be riding around on that bike looking for easy opportunities some of the women got out of an Uber and he followed them from there," said Captain Mark Burgmann, with the Philadelphia Police Department.1) 12/20 1:40 a.m.700 South Street(The suspect approaches the victim asking, "Can I have a hug?" Then tries to rip at woman's clothing.)2) 12/28 5:09 a.m.1300 Morris Street(Suspect approaches a woman on a bike. She was able to get away.)3) 12/30200 Fitzwater Street(Suspect grabs a woman, attempted to undress her.)4) 1/5 5:40 a.m.1900 block of S. 7th Street(Victim opens door for him. Suspect shows knife asks for money and tries to pull down her pants.)5) 1/26 12:15 a.m.600 block S. 16th Street(Suspect brandishes a knife, stole a purse.)6) 2/4 2:20 a.m.900 S. 10th Street(Suspect sneaks into a home.)7) 2/21 11:26 p.m.700 Kater Street(Suspect attempts sexual assault but woman calls 911.)8) 2/22 5:30 a.m.1900 Bancroft Street(Suspect rapes victim as she was opening her restaurant.)Action News spoke with a neighbor who says she's fed up with hearing about these kinds of crimes."I don't think it's on women or survivors to do something different. That's not the behavior that needs to change. The behavior that needs to change is the way we educate our children and or men as we grow up," said Ann MacMullan of South Philadelphia.Burgmann says this suspect will often wait for a lone victim, biking over and approaching them. At times he strikes up a conversation, asks for a hug and tells the victim she's pretty. Police say he then tries to move closer and attack. On Feb. 4, police say he broke into a woman's home and forced his way into her bed.While he has shown a knife, he has not used it to inflict bodily harm. He is though, inflicting fear across South Philadelphia.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.-----