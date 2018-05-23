BANK ROBBERY

FBI searching for a serial bank robber who has hit multiple Philadelphia banks

FBI searching for serial bank robber: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FBI is on the hunt for a serial bank bandit, who they say has struck at least 5 times in the past month.

The latest robbery was an armed holdup Tuesday at the PNC on the 200 block of South 40th Street.

Wednesday night agents released surveillance photos of the suspect.

This same man is also wanted in connection to a robbery at the Santander Bank on the 3100 of Market Street on May 8. In this robbery officials said he wore a construction helmet.

A reward is being offered for his capture.

