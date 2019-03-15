Serial predator resurfaces, strikes again in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After months of going underground, a serial predator resurfaces once again making young boys his prey. This time the perpetrator lured a 13-year-old boy on Hunting Park Ave.It happened this week in broad daylight.Investigators tell Action News the teen was walking towards the McDonald's on Hunting Park Avenue when the suspect drove by and asked him if he wanted to make some quick cash pumping his gas.The teen agrees, hops in his car, but instead of taking him to the Philly Gas Station across the street--like he originally said--he takes the boy to an undisclosed location.Detectives say the suspect played porn on his phone before molesting the child."Wow," said Hunting Park resident Darren Evans. "This is the first time I'm hearing about this!"But investigators say it's not the first time this has happened. In fact, detectives believe this same man is connected to more than a handful of other incidents dating back to May of 2017, mainly based on the suspect's mode operation.Detectives say the suspect drove a silver colored Dodge Avenger, including in this most recent incident."These kids out here trying to make a dollar or so. I don't know, they're just reckless with it," said Steve Daniels."It's terrible. I have children myself. You always have to be aware of situations like that," said Ronnie Brody.A warning to parents and children, particularly young boys to beware of this serial predator and his scheme."If he lives around here, he's going to get caught, you can't keep that up around here. It's too congested for someone not to know him," Evans said.If you have any information on this week's incident or recognize the vehicle, you're asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.