Police search for serial armed robbery suspect in Montgomery County

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a gas station in Upper Moreland Township.

Officials believe the suspect is a serial armed robber responsible for other armed robberies in the area.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a suspect armed with a gun robbed the Sunoco on Easton Road in Willow Grove.

He was last seen on security cameras driving a Nissan Rogue away from the scene.

Officers said he appears to be the same suspect who committed multiple other armed robberies.

Police are asking the public help them identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call Detective Gallagher at 215-657-7400 or email fgallagher@uppermoreland.org. All tips can remain anonymous.