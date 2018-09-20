Serial robbery suspects wanted for more than a dozen hold-ups

Serial robbery suspects wanted for more than a dozen hold-ups. Watch the report from Action News at 11 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pair of serial armed robbers have struck again.

The FBI and police released surveillance photos last Friday showing the suspects.

Investigators now say they are responsible for at least a dozen hold-ups in and around Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

A Metro PCS store on the 1500 block of East Wadsworth Avenue was the latest target.

Since August 17th, they've also struck at several Rite Aid drug stores, Family Dollar stores and pizza shops.

