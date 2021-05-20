Serial stalker, rapist in Philly tied to Upper Merion Twp. incident, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a serial stalker and rapist is now being sought for seven incidents in the Philadelphia region during a three-day span. During the latest incident, police say the suspect attacked a woman in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The incidents happened between May 15 and May 18

On the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue on May 15, police say a Sin City Cabaret Nightclub bartender was followed home to Media, Pennsylvania around 2:45 a.m. by a man in a silver Dodger Charger.

The victim's boyfriend was home at the time, and the suspect ultimately fled the scene.

The next day around 12 a.m., the accused suspect followed a woman home after leaving Delilah's on Spring Garden Street. Police say the victim tried to evade the suspect in West Norriton, and eventually went to Wawa to get help. The suspect was able to get away.

Around 5 a.m. the same morning, police say the suspect approached a woman while seated in her vehicle near the 3400 block of N. 11th Street. The suspect is accused of sexually assaulted her in an alley after holding her at gunpoint.

"He pointed (the gun) at her, took her around the corner and raped her," said Captain Mark Burgmann, the commanding officer of Philadelphia police's Special Victims Unit.

On May 17, around 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect followed a woman leaving The Oasis on the 6700 block of Essington Avenue. The victim told police a man in a silver Dodge Charger followed her into the parking garage of her home. The victim was able to get away after a brief encounter with the man.

The suspect was caught on security video following the victim into the parking garage in the Charger.
On May 18 around 12 a.m., police say a woman was returning from Cheerleaders Philadelphia on the 2700 block of S. Front Street when she noticed a man in her apartment complex. Police say the suspect attempted to approach the victim who started to scream for help. The suspect then fled the scene.

Later that morning around 10:20 a.m., police say a suspect posed as an electrical worker and gained access to a victim's apartment. Once inside, he produced a handgun and then sexually assaulted and robbed two people.

On May 18 around 3:54 p.m., police in Upper Merion Township say the same suspect approached a woman at the gym inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel and pulled out a weapon. The suspect then allegedly demanded she leave with him. When he refused, she was struck in the head with the weapon, said police.

Philadelphia police believe a serial stalker and rapist who assaulted several women may be driving this silver Dodge Charger.



The victim was able to get away. The suspect was last seen fleeing the hotel lobby.

Police have released video of a man fitting the description of the suspect. The Dodge Charger he appears to be driving has no plates.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call police at 215-685-3264.

