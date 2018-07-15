Seventeen people were arrested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Berks County Sunday.Hundreds came out to voice their displeasure with the facility's existence and the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on immigration.A handful of people were arrested when they staged a sit-in in the middle of Berks Road.According to ICE officials, Berks County Residential Center was developed to provide a safe, secure and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process.Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tried to revoke the center's license, but the federal government will continue to operate the facility.------