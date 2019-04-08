SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- There have been at least six home burglaries in and around Solebury over the past week and now local authorities are hoping the public can help in the investigation.
Police strongly believe the person recently seen driving around this area in, what appears to be, a white Mercury Grand Marquis, is responsible for at least two of the burglaries. In fact, authorities say the reason they are so confident about this lead is that the homeowners were home during a few of the burglaries and one victim says he got a good look at the suspect.
The vehicle has a black front bumper with damage to the rear of the car.
Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a white male standing approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, late 30s or early 40s, heavy-set, with a full beard and mustache.
Investigators say that in nearly each case the burglar seems to try and find open doors, zip in and grab anything of value, and quickly leave. In one case, though, the suspect used some kind of metal pick to break the lock on the front door of a house in Solebury. In that case, the thief made-off with some electronic equipment.
If you think you may have information about this case please call 911 or submit your information to the Solebury Township Crimewatch website.
Several burglaries around Solebury Township community has neighbors on edge
