Several daycares receive threatening phone calls in Delaware

Police are investigating threatening phone calls made to several daycares all at the same time Tuesday morning.State troopers were called to the Kids Korner Day Care on West Newport Pike in Newport at 9 a.m. after someone called and threatened to shoot up the daycare.At the same time, Elsmere police were called to the Elsmere Presbyterian Church Day Care on New Road for a similar call.Wilmington police are also investigating a similar threat at the same time at a daycare on Greenhill Avenue.There was no suspect at any of the locations.Police are interviewing employees.------