Several daycares receive threatening phone calls in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Several daycares receive threatening phone calls in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 22, 2019.

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating threatening phone calls made to several daycares all at the same time Tuesday morning.

State troopers were called to the Kids Korner Day Care on West Newport Pike in Newport at 9 a.m. after someone called and threatened to shoot up the daycare.

At the same time, Elsmere police were called to the Elsmere Presbyterian Church Day Care on New Road for a similar call.

Wilmington police are also investigating a similar threat at the same time at a daycare on Greenhill Avenue.

There was no suspect at any of the locations.

Police are interviewing employees.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsdaycarethreatschool threat
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Exclusive: Police arrest suspect in string of car break-ins
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Cooper, McKay among locals up for Oscars
Eagles' Ertz, Cox, more teammates defend Carson Wentz
Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown
Truck crashes and lands on its side in Pennsauken
Driver escapes after car crashes into Mt. Laurel icy pond
N.J. trooper involved in crash in Burlington Co.
Show More
Supreme Court lets military implement transgender restrictions
Fire & Ice: Firefighting efforts leave ice-covered cars, roads
AccuWeather: Bitter Morning, Cold But Not As Bad This Afternoon
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
WOAH! Moose chases after skiers and snowboarders
More News