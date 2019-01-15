Several homes burn in fire in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Trenton, New Jersey Tuesday.
Flames broke out just after 5:30 p.m. in a home on the unit block of Colonial Avenue.
The fire moved to two alarms just after 6 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., it was declared a three-alarm blaze.
Initial reports said heavy fire was showing from a three-story dwelling. Smoke was pouring out of at least three homes on the block.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
