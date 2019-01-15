Several homes burn in fire in Trenton

Flames broke out just after 5:30 p.m. in a home on the unit block of Colonial Avenue as reported during Action News at 11 on January 15, 2019..

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Trenton, New Jersey Tuesday.

Flames broke out just after 5:30 p.m. in a home on the unit block of Colonial Avenue.

The fire moved to two alarms just after 6 p.m. Around 6:30 p.m., it was declared a three-alarm blaze.

Initial reports said heavy fire was showing from a three-story dwelling. Smoke was pouring out of at least three homes on the block.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

