Several homes damaged in Trenton 3-Alarm Fire

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire that is burning on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey.The fire began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and spread to neighboring homes.We know that some of the damaged homes are vacant.When firefighters arrived on scene they escalated the fire to a third-alarm.Action News viewer video shows large flames coming from the roof of at least one home.Authorities have yet to provide details about the number of homes involved, or if anyone was injured.