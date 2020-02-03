Several homes damaged in Trenton 3-Alarm Fire

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire that is burning on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and spread to neighboring homes.

We know that some of the damaged homes are vacant.

When firefighters arrived on scene they escalated the fire to a third-alarm.

Action News viewer video shows large flames coming from the roof of at least one home.

Authorities have yet to provide details about the number of homes involved, or if anyone was injured.

This is a Breaking story, check back for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentonmercer countynew jerseyrowhouse firenew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
AccuWeather: Much Warmer Monday
Show More
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Woman missing from Delco nursing home found safe
Car flips, lands on roof in wastewater treatment tank
More TOP STORIES News