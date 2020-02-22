West Philadelphia fire damages several homes, cause under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fire that damaged several homes in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 12 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walnut Street.

Firefighters were called for fire showing from the porch of a rowhome.

Arriving fire crews found at least three houses on the block had smoke.

Firefighter quickly got to work to put out the fire.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

No injuries have been reported.
