Several injured, 1 fatally, following multiple fires across the region

Several injured, one killed in fires across the Delaware Valley

Firefighters across the Delaware Valley have been busy this weekend as several people were injured, one fatally, after multiple fires across the region overnight Sunday.In Bucks County, a woman died in a house fire early Sunday.The fire broke out after 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the 700 block of Sycamore Drive in Southampton.Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the house and reports of a woman trapped inside.Crews called for help from neighboring towns.Officials said a woman's body was removed from the back of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.In Bear, Delaware, a fire sent seven people to the hospital including a two with critical injuries.Firefighters were called to the unit block of Barrista Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.Officials said six people were injured from inside the home, two critically. A neighbor who was helping to try and put the fire out was also injured, He was treated at the hospital and relased.Once firefighters arrived it took them approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.Officials said the homeowners were taken to Christiana Hospital with critical burns.Four other people from inside the home were treated for smoke inhalation.In Claymont, Delaware at least six people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex.Firefighters were called to the 27000 block of Valley Run Road around just after 1 a.m. Sunday.Heavy flames were shooting from the third floor of the seven-story building.Dozens of residents ended up in the cold as the fire burned.It took firefighters approximately 50 minutes to get the flames.Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.They were called to the 7600 block of Wheeler Street around 3:30 a.m.When they arrived there was heavy smoke pouring from a home in the middle of the block.Crews pulled a woman in her 50s out of the burning home.She was taken to Penn Presbyterian with smoke inhalation. There is no word on her condition.Firefighters put the fire under control in 15 minutes.