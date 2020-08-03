Several injured after an SUV and a dirt bike crash in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash involving a dirt bike in Upper Darby, Delaware County.
The Action Cam was on the scene at Springton and Marshall Roads Sunday night.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. at that intersection.
Emergency officials said an SUV and a dirt bike crashed into each other. Video shows the dirt bike pinned under the SUV.
Multiple injuries were reported, but authorities have not yet revealed any information about the victims.
