Several injured after crash at Neshaminy Mall, police say

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple people are injured after a multi-vehicle accident at the Neshaminy Mall on Saturday evening in Bucks County.It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall located on the 3900 block of Rock Hill Drive.Police say one vehicle overturned in the crash.Several people were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the accident is under investigation.