Several injured as school bus briefly goes airborne in collision

The accident was caught on CCTV and shared via Storyful. The footage shows a red car cutting in front of a stationary vehicle at a traffic stop before quickly turning left and colliding with the bus. Both vehicles come to a halt amid a plume of smoke and occupants of the car can then be seen running away from the crash scene. According to a police report in the Seattle Times, one was apprehended later on firearms charges. The KOMO News reported doctors have also listed the male suspect in critical condition after dicovering he sustained a massive head injury.
The patients transported to the hospital were passengers in the car. Several schoolchildren aboard the bus sustained minor injuries while others were unharmed.
"Mainly the people in the front, their noses were bleeding and their lips were busted," one occupant of the school bus told local media.
School bus vs other vehicles 16500 Covington Sawyer rd.— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 18, 2019
Appear minor inj to students.
Road partially closed. pic.twitter.com/tV3xIbBELq