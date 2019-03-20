Crime & Safety

Several injured as school bus briefly goes airborne in collision

CCTV captured the scary crash involving a bus carrying nearly 30 schoolchildren.

COVINGTON, Wash. (WPVI) -- A bus was briefly sent airborne and two people were transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition after a shocking car crash in Covington, Washington.

The accident was caught on CCTV and shared via Storyful. The footage shows a red car cutting in front of a stationary vehicle at a traffic stop before quickly turning left and colliding with the bus. Both vehicles come to a halt amid a plume of smoke and occupants of the car can then be seen running away from the crash scene. According to a police report in the Seattle Times, one was apprehended later on firearms charges. The KOMO News reported doctors have also listed the male suspect in critical condition after dicovering he sustained a massive head injury.

The patients transported to the hospital were passengers in the car. Several schoolchildren aboard the bus sustained minor injuries while others were unharmed.

"Mainly the people in the front, their noses were bleeding and their lips were busted," one occupant of the school bus told local media.

