Several people suffer injuries in Camden house fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least six people suffered injuries during a fire in Camden, New Jersey.Firefighters were called around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard for the report of a house fire.Fire was showing from the twin family house when crews arrived to the scene.Firefighters said everybody had evacuated safely from the home.Officials said six people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Crews were able to get the fire under control.A cause of the fire is under investigation.