Several people suffer injuries in Camden house fire

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least six people suffered injuries during a fire in Camden, New Jersey.
Firefighters were called around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard for the report of a house fire.
Fire was showing from the twin family house when crews arrived to the scene.
Firefighters said everybody had evacuated safely from the home.
Officials said six people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
