Several injured in SEPTA bus crash in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials said at least seven people were injured in a SEPTA bus crash Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Burmont and Glendale roads in Havertown Township.

Officials said the Route 126 bus was struck by a car.

Seven passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Medics and police are at the scene of the crash.

Officials said to expect delays in the area.
