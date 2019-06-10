Several injured in SEPTA bus crash in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials said at least seven people were injured in a SEPTA bus crash Monday morning.It happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Burmont and Glendale roads in Havertown Township.Officials said the Route 126 bus was struck by a car.Seven passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries, according to officials.Medics and police are at the scene of the crash.Officials said to expect delays in the area.