SEPTA reports that two regional rail trains made contact with each other in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4:20 p.m. near 9th and Berks streets.Officials said Train 9243 left Temple University heading south to Newark, Delaware and the other train, Train 6313, was headed to Temple University from West Trenton.According to reports, at least four people have claimed injuries, all of which are described as minor.