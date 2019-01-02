Several people waiting at a bus stop in Kensington Wednesday morning were sprayed with gunfire.Police say the shots were fired at 10 a.m on the 100 block of East Wishart Street.A woman ended up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a man was shot in the face and a third person has a graze wound.Police said they are unsure if any of the victims were the intended targets.So far no arrests have been made.------